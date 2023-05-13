Rice is a wanted man this summer with Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all linked with a move for the Three Lions midfielder. Any deal for Rice would likely cost in excess of £100m, however, despite this huge price tag, Hammers boss David Moyes has revealed there ‘is a good chance’ that the midfielder will leave the London Stadium this summer.

Moyes said: "We honestly hope he stays. We'd love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

"So that's one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we're also fully aware there is a good chance we won't have him."