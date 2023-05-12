Fenerbahce’s Arda Guler has a very big future in the game - one that was recognised by NXGN when the 18-year-old was named as one of their nine top talents in world football. Guler, who has been nicknamed the ‘Turkish Messi’, is currently making a name for himself in Turkish football and has already been capped twice by his country.

There is no surprise that clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Guler this summer, however, Newcastle United are also in the conversation for his signature and have been heavily-tipped to sign the teenager when the transfer window opens. Here, we take a look at the latest on their reported interest and why fans should be excited about a potential deal:

Who is Arda Guler?

Born in 2005, Guler has only just turned 18, however, he has already made just-shy of 50 appearances for Fenerbahce’s first-team. This includes appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and Europa League.

Arda Guler already has Europa League experience.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Guler’s technical ability made him stand out from a very young age and he became Fenerbahce’s youngest ever player when he made his debut in 2021. The teenager has great versatility on the pitch and can play across midfield and attack - an attribute that will undoubtedly excite potential buyers.

Lionel Messi comparison and Mesut Ozil praise

As mentioned, Guler has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’. This is largely due to his relatively diminutive stature and great ability with the ball at his feet.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who briefly played alongside Guler at Fenerbahce, had high praise for the teenager and revealed he believes Guler will be a ‘world star’ in the future.

How much will Guler potentially cost?

At just 18, he has plenty of years to develop and already has experience of first-team football at domestic and European level. He also still has two years left on his current contract at Fenerbahce meaning a move for a player like Guler should set clubs back a large fee.

However, reports have suggested that clubs could sign him for as little as £4.3million this summer. According to such reports, if Guler doesn’t feature for at least 1,500 minutes for his club this season, then he would be available for that fee when the summer transfer window opens.

Currently, according to Transfermarkt, Guler has played 1,128 minutes for Fenerbahce this season and could reach the 1,500 milestone before the end of the campaign. If that does happen, then his price would reportedly jump to £17.3million.

What has been said about Guler’s future at Fenerbache?

Erol Tokgozler, who coached Guler at Fenerbahce, believes it is just a matter of time before he makes the move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Speaking to CNN Turk in March, Tokgozler said: “I don’t think Arda will stay in Turkey too long.