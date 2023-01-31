After failing with a bid to sign him in the summer, Newcastle have finally got their man in Ashby. Ashby has predominantly signed to act as a back-up option to Kieran Trippier, with the view to him being a long-term replacement for the former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old has played just two senior games for the Hammers this term with both appearances coming in their Europa Conference League campaign and has entered the final six-months of his contract at the London Stadium. Hammers boss David Moyes has revealed that it was Ashby’s decision to move to St James’s Park, despite their efforts to keep hold of the young right-back.

Moyes said: "It was the boy’s decision, the boy didn’t want to stay and he only had six months left on his contract. We had an offer from Newcastle in the summer and he wanted to go then, but we chose not to in the hope that we could get him to stay but he’d made his mind up so that was the reason why.”

Emil Krafth’s ACL injury is expected to keep the Sweden international out of action for most of the season, meaning Ashby will act as competition for Javi Manquillo. Newcastle’s next assignment, following their Carabao Cup semi-final with Southampton, is a clash with West Ham at St James’s Park on Saturday. It will be the first time the two sides have met this season after the first fixture between the sides was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.