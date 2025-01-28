Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal are hoping to make a transfer breakthrough before next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle United (8pm kick-off).

Arsenal trail 2-0 from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium with the second leg taking place less than 48 hours after the winter transfer window closes. The Gunners will be without some key players with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka injured and Myles Lewis-Skelly suspended following a controversial red card at Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his attacking options with strikers such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak players of interest. But Newcastle have already issued a firm hands-off warning to rival clubs regarding Isak, who is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 and a new deal has been mooted.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked given his potential availability on loan this transfer window. The 20-year-old has started just two Premier League games for Brighton this season but could be a short-term alternative for The Gunners heading into the business end of the season with Jesus unavailable.

Ferguson scored a Premier League hat-trick for Brighton in a 3-1 win against Newcastle last season.

David Ornstein delivers Arsenal transfer verdict

Transfer expert David Ornstein would not fuel any transfer rumours or speculation regarding specific names but he does expect Arsenal to do something before the transfer window closes on February 3. That could see a new player in the building in time for the trip to St James’ Park in little over a week.

“I think they will do something,” Ornstein told NBC Sports. “Don’t know for sure, but that’s my sense because work is ongoing inside the club to explore their various options to bring in somebody that Mikel Arteta feels is the ‘right one’.

“Many people will be watching this saying ‘give us some names, give us some names’. Well, right now I don’t know who Arsenal are going to bring in, in this window. We’ll have to watch this space on a striker.”

What about Newcastle United?

The sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in the region of £10million is expected to go through this week. There is also interest in goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who is available to leave the club following his £20million summer arrival from Nottingham Forest.

Some younger players may also leave on loan though the chance of any major incomings is unlikely. 18-year-old winger Kyle Fitzgerald will officially join the club from Galway United this week but head coach Eddie Howe has played down the prospect of any major senior signings.

Loan options may be considered in the final days of the window but, as things stand, no suitable players are available for the club to sign.

Newcastle host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm kick-off) before facing Arsenal at St James’ Park. Howe’s side will be looking to reach a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.

Back in 2023, The Magpies were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the other two semi-finalists with Spurs taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg.