Newcastle United will complete their first signing of the January transfer window this week.

Republic of Ireland youth international Kyle Fitzgerald will join the club from Galway United following his 18th birthday on Tuesday, January 28. The teenager will sign a professional contract with Newcastle and join up with Diarmuid O'Carroll’s Under-21s squad.

Fitzgerald agreed terms to join Newcastle last summer and will officially complete his move this week. He joins after progressing through Galway’s academy into the first team - making his debut in June 2024.

The signing of Fitzgerald could be Newcastle’s only arrival of the January transfer window, somewhat mirroring last year’s winter window which saw youngster Alfie Harrison join from Manchester City as the club’s only signing.

Newcastle have scouted and signed several Irish youngsters in an attempt to bolster the academy set-up in recent seasons. In addition to Fitzgerald, Alex Murphy, Cathal Heffernan, Reece Byrne and Rory Finneran have all arrived at Newcastle with a pathway to potential first-team action. Murphy has already made his competitive debut for the club and is currently out on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Newcastle’s academy has been brought into sharper focus due to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The reluctant sale of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest last summer for a joint club-record fee of £35million ultimately helped Newcastle avoid a points deduction for breaching PSR.

Academy players can either go on to bolster the first team at minimal cost or be sold on for ‘pure profit’ in PSR calculations. Fitzgerald is one of two teenage signings already lined up by the club in 2025 with Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia set to sign from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell has stressed the need for the club to invest time and effort into improving the club’s recruitment network from academy to first-team level.

"Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive,” Mitchell explained.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”