Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has set out big ambitions for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

After a difficult first season at Newcastle, Hall has been one of the side’s standout players so far this season since making his loan move permanent for £28million last summer. The deal with Chelsea made Hall Newcastle’s most expensive teenage signing ever after the obligation to buy clause was triggered.

The 20-year-old has featured in every game for The Magpies so far this season and his performances have been rewarded with his first two England caps.

In less than 12 months, Hall has gone from struggling to get onto the pitch for Newcastle to one of Eddie Howe’s most dependable players.

When asked what has changed, Hall told Optus Sport: “Just everything, really. I think when you're playing football and you're winning games and the team's doing well, I think there's no better feeling, really.

“And I think anything that's positive on the pitch and sort of in and around the place makes you feel better off the pitch. I think over all my life, Newcastle is very good at the minute and I'm very happy that I'm here.

“I think I've learned a lot, to be honest. I think it's difficult to single out one thing. I think mentally, I've definitely improved a lot in terms of dealing with setbacks and how to overcome situations that maybe I haven't done before.

“But I think that's made me a better person for it and definitely made me more mature. So I think that's probably the main thing if I had to pick out one. [I've grown up] for sure.”

Lewis Hall lining up for England. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hall left Chelsea to join Newcastle in what was the first time he’d been away from home in his career. Despite having strong links to Newcastle through his family, it proved a challenging switch for the youngster.

“Maybe [after] a month or two, I was, I wouldn't say struggling, but like sort of a bit on edge about everything and realised that I wasn't going to see my family as often as I used to. And sometimes I'd come back from training, maybe having not had a good session.

“Just being on my own sometimes is a little bit lonely. But I think now when everything's going well, I'm used to it now. So I'm obviously really happy.

“It's an amazing place to live actually. Exceeded my expectations, if I'm honest.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe worked a lot with Hall last season even though he wasn’t playing regularly in the side. And that hard work has paid off with the 20-year-old now one of the top-rated left-backs in the Premier League this season.

And Hall admitted Howe played a big role in his development since joining Newcastle.

“Last season, he'd done so much for me, honestly,” Hall added. “After training, he'd stay behind with me and do loads of little different things, whether that was defensively or offensively.

“And he's actually helped me mentally as well. He's helped me be a bit more patient. And this season, I've got the rewards for that, I think.

“So, yeah, I can't thank him enough. I think the thing with him that's really good is that everyone's sort of equal, in a sense where he wants the best for every player, no matter who he is.

“Whether you've come through the academy or he's bought you for, I don't know, however much money, but he's the same for everyone. He wants everyone to be the best player that they can be. And yeah, I think he's big for everyone's career.”

ewis Hall of Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, look on following the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United FC. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After finishing seventh and missing out on Europe last season, Newcastle currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 15 games left to play. As things stand, fifth place could be enough to secure Champions League qualification under the new UEFA rules.

But The Magpies are also eyeing success in the Carabao Cup to end a 56-year wait for a major trophy. Newcastle face Arsenal in the semi-final second leg next week having won the first leg 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final back in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. If they are able to progress against Arsenal, either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur will follow in the final in March.

And Hall is hoping for Champions League qualification and a trophy to boot in the second half of the season.

Jacob Murphy (left) alongside Anthony Gordon (centre) and Alexander Isak celebrate Newcastle’s goal against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. | Getty Images

“I think top four is obviously a big aim for the club, or getting back into the Champions League, whatever position that leaves us in,” he continued. “That would be a massive thing for the club because we've seen last season how we can definitely compete and we're definitely good enough to compete in that competition.

“It showed how much it meant to the club and everything like that. So that's definitely one aim.

“Then I think the obvious one is winning the Carabao Cup. Semi-finals, winning 2-0 up and obviously, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but it's a competition that we feel like we're good enough to win and we know how much it would mean to the fan base as well.

“Obviously, the FA Cup is still really early days, but it's another competition yet. We look to try and progress and see how well we can do in that as well.”

Next up for Newcastle is Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) before the Carabao Cup second leg next Wednesday and a trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round the following weekend.