Newcastle United’s next Premier League match will see them come up against Vitor Pereira’s Wolves at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wolves, who were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Monday night as Nuno Espirito Santo came back to haunt his former employers, sit just outside the Premier League relegation zone, above Ipswich Town only on goal difference. It has been a tough season for Wolves who sacked Gary O’Neil last month following a defeat against the Tractor Boys.

However, two wins from Pereira’s first two games in charge breathed life back into their season and despite finances being tight, Wolves are set to make the first real big money move of the transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, they are closing in on a deal to sign Emmanuel Agbadou.

On Agbadou’s imminent move to Molineux, Romano posted on X: ‘Wolves have signed all documents to bring in Emmanuel Agbadou as new centre back, deal sealed and story confirmed. €20m package add-ons included from Reims, contract valid for the next five years and half option included. New centre back for Vitor Pereira.’

Next up for Wolves is a trip to Ashton Gate for an FA Cup 3rd Round clash with Bristol City before they make the trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday 15 January (7:30pm kick-off). If Agbadou is signed and registered in time, he could make his debut for his new club against the Robins.

The 27-year-old will almost certainly make his Premier League debut against Newcastle United, however, with Wolves suffering an injury crisis in defence that saw them name just one recognised centre-back in their starting XI for the clash against Forest. Pereira will also be able to pick Matheus Cunha for their meeting with the Magpies with the Brazilian’s two-match ban set to end this weekend, meaning he is free to play at St James’ Park.

Wolves have lost on their last three visits to Tyneside and are without a win in the north east in over six years. Eddie Howe’s side, meanwhile, face League Two outfit Bromley on Sunday afternoon (3pm kick-off) before welcoming Wolves.