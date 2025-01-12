Newcastle United are yet to add any new faces to Eddie Howe’s squad as the midway point of the January transfer window rapidly approaches.

The Magpies have been linked with several players in recent weeks after the likes of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov were all reported to be targets - although the latter is rapidly closing in on a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

There has been speculation regarding potential outgoings after Miguel Almiron, Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff were all linked with moves away from St James Park before appearing in Sunday’s FA Cup third round win against League Two club Bromley.

However, as it stands, a loan deal that has taken long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden to Championship club Portsmouth remains the only deal completed by the Magpies.

The same can not be said of a number of their rivals across the Premier League - but what deals have been secured by the 20 clubs in English football’s elite so far this month.

1 . Arsenal In: None Out: Josh Robinson - Wigan, undisclosed, Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, loan

2 . Aston Villa In: Louie Barry - Stockport, recalled from loan Out: Lewis Dobbin - Norwich, loan

3 . Bournemouth In: Matai Akinmboni - DC United, undisclosed, Kai Crampton - Chelsea, undisclosed, Julio Soler - Lanus, undisclosed, Daniel Jebbison - Watford, recalled from loan Out: Lewis Brown - Salisbury, loan, Finn Tonks - Farnborough, loan, Philip Billing - Napoli, loan

4 . Brentford In: Ellery Balcombe - St Mirren, recalled from loan Out: Ashley Hay - Cheltenham, loan, Val Adedokun - Cheltenham, loan