RC Lens defender Adbukodir Khusanov has made a decision on his future following transfer links to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have scouted the 20-year-old defender and were understood to be keen to sign the player. But the constraints of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules paired with a £33million price-tag on the player ultimately scuppered a potential deal this transfer window.

And Premier League side Manchester City have since swooped in to agree personal terms with the Uzbekistan international.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man City are closing in on a deal.

“Manchester City are closing in on Abdukodir Khusanov deal!” Romano posted. “Pep Guardiola also gave his own green light.

“As exclusively revealed 10 days ago, he’s the main target and the agreement with RC Lens is at final stages now. Khusanov agreed personal terms as he wants the move.”

Newcastle previously pursued a centre-back target in Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window but were unable to agree a deal with Crystal Palace. The Magpies are unlikely to return with a bid for Guehi this month but interest remains in the England international.

Newcastle have three defenders out of contract in the summer as things stand with Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth all seeing their deals expire in June. Schar is set to agree a new deal while Krafth has also been in talks.

Captain Lascelles is currently out with a long-term ACL injury and there has been no news over a potential new deal for him as of yet.