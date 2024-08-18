Newcastle United and Crystal Palace 'request talks' with £20m-rated Dutch defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are reportedly set to go head-to-head once again after the Premier League rivals were both linked with a move for Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde.

The Magpies remain keen on Palace centre-back Marc Guehi after seeing the latest of four offers for the England defender rejected by the Selhurst Park club. United manager Eddie Howe offered little in the way of an update of the pursuit of the former Chelsea man in the aftermath of Saturday’s home win against Southampton but did suggest the red card shown to Fabian Schar could well force a hastier move into the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Gazette, he said: “Of course, we're looking in the transfer market, we've got a period of time left and we'll see what we can do.” That came just over 24 hours after the former Bournemouth manager gave an insight into the attempts to add to his defensive ranks over the remaining 12 days of the summer transfer window. When asked if defensive additions could be made in his pre-match press conference, he said: “Possibly - but I think the conditions have to be right for us and like I said on Friday we can't do something that goes against the longer-term, good of the football club. So, we'll try and make the right decision.”

There have been suggestions further talks are planned between Newcastle and Palace as they look to finally reach an agreement over a deal to take Guehi to St James Park - but an intriguing new twist has come with reports in Turkey suggesting both clubs hold an interest in Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde. The 23-year-old joined the Istanbul giants in a £4m move from Parma in January 2023 and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Super Lig club. He has started for Jose Mourinho’s side in both of their opening league fixtures, featuring at centre-back in a 1-0 over Adana Demirspor before switching to left-back in a 2-2 draw at Goztepe on Saturday night.

Turkish news outlet Aslinda have now reported interest in Oosterwolde means Fenerbahce are at risk of ‘losing another key player’ as they continue to hold talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a deal that could take Euro 2024 star Ferdi Kadioglu to the Amex Stadium. Both Newcastle and Palace are said to have ‘requested an appointment’ with the Turkish club to hold talks over a possible move for Oosterwolde and revealed Fenerbahce are likely to request a fee of around £20m for the former FC Twente star.

Bayern Munich could move for Newcastle United and Aston Villa target

Newcastle could face Champions League competition for another of their defensive targets after it was revealed Liverpool star Joe Gomez is ‘exploring his options’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England defender appears to be fourth-choice centre-back under new manager Arne Slot as the former Feyenoord head coach has placed Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate above him in the pecking order. With his future at Anfield still shrouded in doubt, Newcastle were linked with a move for Gomez earlier in the summer as part of a deal that would have taken Anthony Gordon to Anfield as the Magpies looked to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Getty Images

However, a deal was never really close to coming to fruition but Newcastle are still said to retain an interest in Gomez. The Times have now reported that although there is no guarantee the defender could leave Anfield before the transfer window closes later this month, Bayern Munich are considering a move for his services after selling Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.