Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Epia has confirmed his summer move to Newcastle United after leaving Everton.

The 16-year-old defender has agreed a scholarship at Newcastle and will join up with the club’s academy.

Epia took to Instagram to post a picture of himself at Newcastle’s academy with a Newcastle United 2024-25 home shirt with the caption: “Happy to officially sign for @nufc ⚫️⚪️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Epia has represented Poland at youth level and is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria. He is a left-sided defender and was listed as a ‘Newcastle United U18 midfielder’ via the Premier League website prior to his signing being announced.

It comes after Newcastle secured a deal with Portsmouth for 14-year-old midfielder, CJ Afumuzor. The club are also pushing to complete a deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Rory Finneran from Blackburn Rovers as part of an academy summer recruitment drive. Finneran made his first-team debut for Blackburn in the FA Cup back in January and has featured regularly for the club’s Under-21s side.

On Sunday, Epia posted a farewell message to Everton ahead of his Newcastle move.

“I want to thank all the staff and players at @everton that have helped support my development over the last 7 years, I’ve had a great journey,” he wrote. “It has been a tough decision but I feel like the time has come for me to find a new challenge, I want to wish the club all the best for the future💙.”