Newcastle United tease 'significant' St James' Park change after £30m deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are making a small but significant change to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have teased that the ‘Newcastle United’ lettering on the East Stand has been taken down. The Gazette understands that it will be replaced by new lettering in a different typeface.

Since 2011, ‘Newcastle United’ has been displayed on top of the East Stand in the typeface used by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct. While all other Sports Direct signage and remnants of Ashley’s ownership at Newcastle have been removed from St James’ Park, the East Stand lettering remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have now posted an image showing the removal process of the East Stand lettering. It comes after the Castore logos were removed from the Gallowgate Stand to be replaced by Adidas logos after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million a season.

The new 2024-25 home shirt went on sale on June 7 with the away kit and third kit set to follow ahead of the new Premier League season next month.

It’s the latest simple but effective change to take place at St James’ Park in recent years. Moving Alan Shearer’s statue, adding some colour to the concourses and having Nine Bar return to Shearer’s Bar have been easy PR wins for the club.