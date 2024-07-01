Newcastle United tease 'significant' St James' Park change after £30m deal agreed
Newcastle have teased that the ‘Newcastle United’ lettering on the East Stand has been taken down. The Gazette understands that it will be replaced by new lettering in a different typeface.
Since 2011, ‘Newcastle United’ has been displayed on top of the East Stand in the typeface used by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct. While all other Sports Direct signage and remnants of Ashley’s ownership at Newcastle have been removed from St James’ Park, the East Stand lettering remained.
Newcastle have now posted an image showing the removal process of the East Stand lettering. It comes after the Castore logos were removed from the Gallowgate Stand to be replaced by Adidas logos after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million a season.
The new 2024-25 home shirt went on sale on June 7 with the away kit and third kit set to follow ahead of the new Premier League season next month.
It’s the latest simple but effective change to take place at St James’ Park in recent years. Moving Alan Shearer’s statue, adding some colour to the concourses and having Nine Bar return to Shearer’s Bar have been easy PR wins for the club.
Getting rid of the Sports Direct lettering on the East Stand is another big PR win for the club after a turbulent weekend. Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have been sold to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively while John Ruddy, Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lloyd Kelly have all officially arrived at St James’ Park.
