Newcastle United have announced the signing of Chelsea defender Lewis Hall. The 18-year-old will initially join the club on-loan until the end of the season before his move is made into a permanent one next summer.

The Magpies will pay a fee of around £28m to sign the young defender next summer and have structured the deal in this way to navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions surrounding their spending this summer. Hall made 12 senior appearances for the Blues and made his Premier League debut at St James’ Park against Newcastle back in November.

Speaking about the move, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United. He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have. A lot of time, effort and resource goes into a transfer window, but we have a real togetherness at all levels here and I appreciate that teamwork and support."

Hall was named Chelsea’s academy player of the year last season and will wear the no.20 shirt at Newcastle. With deep family connections to the area and the club, the defender spoke about the pride he feels about signing for the Magpies. "I’m very proud.” Hall said.