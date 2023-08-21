Liverpool will travel to Tyneside having taken four points from their first two Premier League outings of the season. The Reds defeated Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday - but were reduced to ten men early in the second-half following Alexis MacAllister’s red card.

The Argentine was dismissed after catching Ryan Christie with his studs, but the decision has caused controversy with many believing Mac Allister shouldn’t have been given a red card. Speaking post-match about the red card, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the club would ‘talk to the authorities’ regarding Thomas Bramall’s decision.