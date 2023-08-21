Liverpool given major hope ahead of Newcastle United clash following Jurgen Klopp vow
Newcastle United v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s side visit St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
Liverpool will travel to Tyneside having taken four points from their first two Premier League outings of the season. The Reds defeated Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday - but were reduced to ten men early in the second-half following Alexis MacAllister’s red card.
The Argentine was dismissed after catching Ryan Christie with his studs, but the decision has caused controversy with many believing Mac Allister shouldn’t have been given a red card. Speaking post-match about the red card, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the club would ‘talk to the authorities’ regarding Thomas Bramall’s decision.
Liverpool have subsequently confirmed that they will appeal Mac Allister’s red card - meaning he could be available to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday if the appeal is upheld and the decision overturned. The Reds have submitted an appeal under the category of 'wrongful dismissal' and will hear back from the FA on whether they have been successful or not ahead of their trip to St James’ Park on Sunday.