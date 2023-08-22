Following an indifferent loan spell at Hearts last season where he made just nine appearances in all competitions, Garang Kuol joined Eredivisie side FC Volendam this summer in a bid to gain vital experience of playing regular first-team football. Despite starring in Australia and earning a call-up to the Socceroos squad that travelled to the World Cup in Qatar, the teenager has had very limited exposure to first-team football during his career.

And whilst his time in Scotland last season wasn’t as successful as many hoped it would be, the 18-year-old moved to the Netherlands with high hopes of being able to settle and play regular senior matches away from the glare of British football. FC Volendam, who have one of the youngest squads in the Eredivisie, have started the new season with two defeats - including a 4-1 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.

Kuol, meanwhile, wasn’t named in the matchday squad for that game after featuring for 24 minutes during their season opener with Vitesse. Volendam boss Matthias Kohler has revealed that the young Australian will have to remain patient as he searches for game time at the club.

Kohler said: “We have to be patient with him. That is simply the case with a young player who comes from a foreign competition.”