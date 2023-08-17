Newcastle’s search for a left-back this summer has seemingly landed them at the door of 18-year-old Lewis Hall. Despite having made just 12 senior appearances for the Blues during his young career, the Magpies have recognised Hall’s talent and potential and are prepared to part with a reported fee of £28m to sign the teenager.

Having made his senior debut against Chesterfield during an FA Cup match in January last year, Hall continued to impress whilst training with the first-team and was handed his Premier League debut by Graham Potter last season. That came at St James’ Park where Hall impressed on the left of midfield but couldn’t prevent Newcastle running out 1-0 victors courtesy of a Joe Willock second-half strike.

Potter continued to hand Hall chances to impress before he was sacked as Blues boss in April. Replaced by Frank Lampard, Hall continued to impress and started all of Chelsea’s final four league games of the season - including playing the full match against the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the campaign.

Lewis Hall made his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Newcastle United

Lampard’s reappointment as interim manager may not have garnered the results Chelsea were hoping for, he was able to blood in some of Chelsea’s younger talents, like Hall, to the first-team set up. After having success with a young squad during his first term as Chelsea boss, Lampard does have a record of improving youngsters and developing them into first-team players and the former England man was full of praise for Hall following his side’s spirited performance against Manchester City in May.

Hall played 81 minutes on that occasion and post-match, Lampard spoke about the teenager, the qualities he possess and what he could do to improve in the future - one he believes could be very bright. He said: “We certainly rate him.

“Joe and Andy, who work with me, have a better understanding of him as a lad and all those things are important as well. He’s a quiet lad, the first thing that I’ve seen, he definitely needs to come out of himself a little bit more.

“I’m not asking him to change his personality but in footballing terms to effect people around him. In terms of quality on the ball, that’s really clear.

“In terms of quality, if you see him with the ball and the things he can do, he’s got the levels, he’s obviously got to add to that as he goes along. Another academy one that we’ve produced and it will be good to see him in regular games at this level to be tested more but he’s shown he can do that.”