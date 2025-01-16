Newcastle United confirm major contract move and transfer of ex-Kilmarnock man
Carlisle United are currently managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson, but sit rock-bottom of the EFL having won just one of their last nine league outings. McArthur, who has been a regular for the Under-21’s this season, will be tasked with trying to help his new club preserve their League Two status.
Speaking about the defender, Williamson said: "Charlie is someone who we've watched and we really like. We are really thankful to Newcastle for giving us the opportunity to help with his development. He's got all the attributes you need to be a top centre-half."
At Brunton Park, McArthur will reunite with former Magpies defender Paul Dummett after it was announced last week that Carlisle had signed the 33-year-old on a short-term deal. McArthur, meanwhile, is just at the beginning of his career, one that has shown much promise during his time on Tyneside.
Whilst Carlisle won't be his first taste of senior football, having played a handful of minutes for Kilmarnock before making the switch to St James’ Park in 2022, this move will offer the 19-year-old a chance to showcase his talents on a regular basis in senior football. Williamson’s sides, as he demonstrated during his time as Gateshead manager, like to build up from the back and play eye-catching football - something that will help McArthur greatly when he returns to Tyneside. Newcastle also revealed that McArthur signed a new deal with the club before heading out on-loan.
