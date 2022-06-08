The midfielder – who was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad in February after undergoing knee surgery – will be loaned to Norwich City for the 2022/23 season.

Hayden has spent the past six years at Newcastle, and the 27-year-old reflected on his career at the club in a Twitter post.

“Don’t know where to start,” said Hayden. “What a club, set of fans, lads and staff. Amazing memories, but time to move forward with a fresh challenge. All the best for the upcoming season, I’m sure it will be a great one for the club.”

A United statement read: “Norwich will have an obligation to make the deal permanent, subject to specific performance related criteria being met over the course of the season. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Isaac the best of luck for the new season.”

