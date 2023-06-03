Rafael Leao was a man in-demand thanks to some brilliant form for his club. His 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A this season put him among the division’s top performers and had clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United linked with a potential move for him this summer.

At just 23, Leao has a very bright future ahead of him, however, it doesn’t look likely that his immediate future will be anywhere but at AC Milan. That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leao has signed a new four-year deal at the club that will keep him there until 2028.

