News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Newcastle and Manchester United ‘target’ signs stunning new contract with £150m release clause

Newcastle United transfers: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Rafael Leao was a man in-demand thanks to some brilliant form for his club. His 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A this season put him among the division’s top performers and had clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United linked with a potential move for him this summer.

At just 23, Leao has a very bright future ahead of him, however, it doesn’t look likely that his immediate future will be anywhere but at AC Milan. That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leao has signed a new four-year deal at the club that will keep him there until 2028.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winger, who has been capped 18 times by Portugal, will reportedly earn around €5m per year with €2m in add-ons. Milan have also inserted a release clause worth around £150m into Leao’s new deal - a fee that would likely put off most suitors from making a move for the 23-year-old.