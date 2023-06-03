Newcastle and Manchester United ‘target’ signs stunning new contract with £150m release clause
Newcastle United transfers: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times.
Rafael Leao was a man in-demand thanks to some brilliant form for his club. His 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A this season put him among the division’s top performers and had clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United linked with a potential move for him this summer.
At just 23, Leao has a very bright future ahead of him, however, it doesn’t look likely that his immediate future will be anywhere but at AC Milan. That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leao has signed a new four-year deal at the club that will keep him there until 2028.
The winger, who has been capped 18 times by Portugal, will reportedly earn around €5m per year with €2m in add-ons. Milan have also inserted a release clause worth around £150m into Leao’s new deal - a fee that would likely put off most suitors from making a move for the 23-year-old.