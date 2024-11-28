Arne Slot has admitted he doesn’t know if two of his key players will be fit to feature against Manchester City or Newcastle United.

Liverpool defeated Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night with stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to thank after he saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe - almost a year to the day after the French international broke Newcastle United hearts by netting a stoppage time spot-kick for PSG at the Parc des Princes during their Champions League group stage meeting.

The Reds have the only perfect record in this year’s Champions League and have lost just one Premier League match under new boss Arne Slot. However, despite being eight points clear at the top of the table, they suffered a double injury blow on Wednesday night - with Slot revealing post-match that he’s not sure if either Conor Bradley or Ibrahima Konate will be fit when they host Manchester City at the weekend.

Asked about the pair, Slot said: “No, not yet. I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is difficult to judge so close after the game.

“This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent [Alexander-Arnold] today, we missed [Diogo] Jota today, we missed Alisson [Becker] today. We didn't miss Trent because he was on the bench, but he couldn't play from the start, but Kostas [Tsimikas] we missed.

“This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I [have] selected to start has shown up.

“That's also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can't play then other ones will step up.”

The Magpies will welcome Slot’s side to Tyneside on Wednesday 4 December (7:30pm kick-off), with Eddie Howe still searching for his first point against Liverpool as Newcastle United head coach. Last season, the Magpies were defeated 2-1 by the Reds courtesy of two very late strikes by Darwin Nunez.