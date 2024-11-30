Oliver Glasner believes his side put in an ‘unbelievable’ performance and were unfortunate to come away with just a point against Newcastle United.

Daniel Munoz’s late equaliser rescued a point for Crystal Palace on an afternoon they will feel that should have ended with all three points staying in the capital. A Marc Guehi own goal put the Magpies ahead early in the second-half - a lead they would hold until the 94th minute - despite failing to register a single shot on goal.

Glasner’s side began the day second bottom of the Premier League table, with their point lifting them out of the relegation zone by the close of play. Despite having just one win to their name after their first 13 matches of the season, the Eagles were the better of the two sides at Selhurst Park and Glasner believes that his side ‘deserved’ to defeat the Magpies and record their second victory of the campaign.

“[The equaliser] was so deserved.” Glasner told BBC following the match. “We’re a little bit disappointed because we would have deserved the win today. Keeping Newcastle on one shot – it was an unbelievable performance.

“We have to blame ourselves that we didn’t take those chances. With Newcastle’s pace in attack, you always have to take care that you don’t get [hit on] transition situations. Everyone deserved the equaliser.

“We feel we deserve a bit more [this season]. It’s not that we miss [chances] because we’re arrogant. It’s about how you deal with it. What gives me a lot of confidence is the character of the players here at Crystal Palace.

“It’s frustrating, but on the other side we know we’ll come through it together. The way we’re playing is improving game-by-game, and then the results will come.”

Howe’s side ended the day 10th, the same place they began it. However, if results tomorrow go against them, namely Fulham beating Spurs and Manchester United defeating Everton, then they will end the weekend in 12th place.

A tough test in their next outing awaits on Wednesday night when league leaders Liverpool come to St James’ Park.