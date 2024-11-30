Eddie Howe and Oliver Glasner both felt their sides should have won after Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle took the lead early in the second half through a Marc Guehi own goal before Daniel Munoz equalised for Palace in the 94th minute of the game. The match saw Newcastle fail to register a shot (excluding blocks) for the first time under Eddie Howe while Palace had 16 shots with four on target.

Despite his side scoring a late equaliser to rescue a point, Palace head coach Glasner felt his side deserved all three.

“We deserved more today with how the players played and the chances we created,” Glasner said. “When you score in the 94th minute you have to be happy, which we are, but the feeling is that we've dropped two points today.”

But Howe somewhat disagreed, suggesting The Magpies should have won after taking the lead and defending it well until stoppage time.

Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Newcastle United FC at Selhurst Park on November 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I can see why [Glasner] would say that from his perspective,” Howe told The Gazette. “Palace were the team with the most shots in the game. But we did what we needed to do as an away team, we defended well and took the lead.

“Our aims then change really, even though we're always looking to score but I thought we managed that second half really well when we scored. We were camped in their half, we had set play after set play and they didn't seem a big threat for us in that moment in the game - it felt like we had dealt with everything they had thrown at us until the last actions.

“I had no issues with the players' performance and from our perspective we should have won that game.”