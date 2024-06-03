Is the England match on TV? Streaming details and injury news as Newcastle United ace a doubt
and live on Freeview channel 276
England begin their Euro 2024 preparations tonight when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly match at St James’ Park. Tonight’s game marks the first time the Three Lions have made an appearance on Tyneside since a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan back in March 2005.
Gareth Southgate’s side will head to this summer’s European Championships as one of the pre-tournament favourites and will hope to use games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland to fine tune their performances ahead of the competition. Southgate also faces a dilemma of having to cut down his 33-man preliminary training squad to 26 before the tournament gets underway.
Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of England v Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park tonight:
When is England v Bosnia and Herzegovina?
England v Bosnia and Herzegovina kicks off at 7:45pm this evening.
Is England v Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV?
Yes, the game will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Channel 4 will show the match with their coverage beginning at 7pm.
Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Asmir Begovic will be on punditry duty with highlights of the game to be shown at 12:05am. The game can also be streamed online via the Channel 4 website.
What’s the latest injury and team news?
England will be captained by Kieran Trippier at St James’ Park on his home turf. Anthony Gordon, however, is a big doubt for the match after missing training due to an ankle injury he suffered during Newcastle United’s defeat at Old Trafford in the final week of the campaign.
Jude Bellingham, who helped Real Madrid lift the Champions League at Wembley on Saturday, will also not feature. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are out as they nurse injuries, John Stones is unavailable after joining the squad later than his teammates, whilst Bukayo Saka will be rested by Southgate.
England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets underway in just less than a fortnight’s time when they face Serbia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, home of Schalke 04, at 8pm on Sunday 16 June.
