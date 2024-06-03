Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa ‘agree deal’ for ex-Everton man
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley. Barkley enjoyed a good season with the Hatters and despite being unable to keep them in the Premier League, saw his stock rise considerably after a tough few years on the pitch.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa and Luton Town have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over a move which is expected to go through once the transfer window officially opens on Friday 14 June. Barkley scored five times and registered four assists in the league for Luton last season - a haul that included one goal and two assists against Newcastle United.
Barkley will have spent just one season at Kenilworth Road but that was enough to reinvigorate a career that had looked to have stalled after his release by Chelsea back in 2022. A brief stint in France with Nice followed for the 30-year-old before he joined the Hatters last summer ahead of their maiden Premier League campaign.
Barkley will now join Villa who are preparing for their first appearance in the Champions League since it was rebranded from the European Cup. The Villains will enter the newly reformatted competition as one of four representatives from England alongside Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.
During his career, Barkley, who is set for his second stint as a player at Villa Park, has scored six times against Newcastle United, two more than he has managed against any other team. He has been on the losing team just three times in 17 previous meetings with the Magpies.
