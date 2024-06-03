Newcastle United star names ‘top-quality’ Chelsea player that ‘surprised’ him in training
Kieran Trippier has revealed he was ‘surprised’ by Cole Palmer’s ability during England training as the duo prepare for Euro 2024. Only Erling Haaland outscored Palmer in the Premier League last season, with the former Manchester City man outscoring Alexander Isak to help Chelsea finish above the Magpies and secure European football.
Trippier, who will lead the Three Lions out at St James’ Park tonight, revealed to TalkSport about how his international teammate had stood-out in training: “It’s the first time I’ve trained with Cole, he’s really surprised me — a top-quality player.” Trippier said.
“It’s just how he finds the pockets [of space]. His awareness for where other people are and how clever he is for such a young age. It’s the first time I’ve trained with him this week, I am really happy that I’ve trained with him, he’s been quality.”
Anthony Gordon is expected to miss England’s clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina with an ankle injury.
