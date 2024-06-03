Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has admitted he was surprised by one of his England teammates during training with the Three Lions.

Trippier, who will lead the Three Lions out at St James’ Park tonight, revealed to TalkSport about how his international teammate had stood-out in training: “It’s the first time I’ve trained with Cole, he’s really surprised me — a top-quality player.” Trippier said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s just how he finds the pockets [of space]. His awareness for where other people are and how clever he is for such a young age. It’s the first time I’ve trained with him this week, I am really happy that I’ve trained with him, he’s been quality.”