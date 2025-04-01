Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Newcastle United youngster has been forced to apologise after an 'error in judgement' during a loan spell.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United youngster Travis Hernes has issued an apology with two of his current team-mates after an ‘untimely night club trip’ during his loan spell with Danish club AaB.

The Norway Under-20 international, who was named in senior Magpies squads for wins against Fulham and Aston Villa last season, joined the SuperLiga club on loan during the January transfer window and made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 defeat at league rivals Aarhus in February. Since then, Hernes has gone on to make a further five appearances as he continues to gain invaluable experience during his loan spell in Denmark.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder incurred the wrath of his loan club after he was pictured in a nightclub with team-mates Andres Jasson and Isak Hansen-Aarøen following a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Viborg at the weekend. The trio were part of a squad meal in the aftermath of the loss - but were then spotted by AaB supporters in a nightclub as images were quickly circulated on social media.

With his club now in the relegation round of the SuperLiga season, AaB sporting director James Gow criticised Hernes and his team-mates and confirmed the matter had been ‘handled internally’.

As reported by DR.dk, he said: “In a very important phase of the tournament, it is of course neither professional nor good judgment not to go home on time. That is simply not the signal that we as a club want to send. We are disappointed by the incident and have made it clear to the three players that we expect more from them in terms of making correct decisions, and the incident has of course had a consequence that we have handled internally.”

“We can guarantee that it will not happen again”

Magpies youngster Hernes and team-mates Jasson and Hansen-Aarøe issued their own statement as they ‘guaranteed’ such an incident would not happen in future and expressed their desire to ‘live up to the standards that the club expects of them.

The statement read: "It was a case of poor judgment on our part, because we should of course have gone home when the event at the restaurant ended, and we have also apologised to both the staff and our teammates, and we would also like to apologise to the fans and everyone else who has an association with AaB.

“We can guarantee that it will not happen again, and now we just want to continue the hard work on the training ground, so that together we can get some wins on the pitch. AaB has welcomed us all well, and we feel at home here, and it means a lot to us to play for AaB, so we must also live up to the standards that the club expects of us."