Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Travis Hernes has joined Danish club Aalborg BK on loan until the end of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old is Newcastle’s third loan departure this month after Isaac Hayden to Portsmouth and Charlie McArthur to Carlisle United. Hernes joined The Magpies from Shrewsbury Town in 2023 just weeks after making his full senior debut in a Carabao Cup match against Leeds United.

Over the past 18 months, the teenager has been on the fringes of the first team with call-ups to senior training, matchday squads and appearances in friendly matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as he awaits his competitive debut for Newcastle, the Norwegian has been sent out on loan to get some regular first-team football experience for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Aalborg currently sit ninth in the Danish top flight as the club prepares to return from a winter break. Hernes made his non-competitive debut for the club as a second half substitute in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Viborg over the weekend.

The Danish league resumes on the weekend of February 16 when Aalborg will host FC Nordsjælland.

“I'm very excited to be here for the rest of the season,” Hernes told the club website. “It's going to be good. I've heard a lot about the club and the young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've seen some of the games and it's a very exciting team this year. The fans are also very supportive, so I'm looking forward to being here for the rest of the season.

“I think it's a very exciting project to play for the young players. I've talked to the head coach [Menno van Dam] and of course James [Gow, sporting director]. I like what they're trying to do for the club.

“I would describe myself as a physically fit guy who is good under pressure. I like to play forward when I have the opportunity.

“I got my league debut when I was 17. After a game against Leeds I was bought for Newcastle on deadline day. So that's been my journey up until now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his ambitions for the rest of the season, Hernes added: “Of course I want to win as many games as possible. I think it's a good place to start. I just want to get started and win as many games as possible. I hope to get as high up the league as possible.”