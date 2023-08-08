Newcastle United have confirmed the arrival of Tino Livramento from Southampton following weeks of tough negotiations with the Saints. The 20-year-old moves to St James’ Park to provide extra depth in defence and provide competition for Kieran Trippier as Newcastle aim to balance domestic and European duties this season.

Despite making just two appearances for Southampton last season as he recovers from an ACL injury that cut-short his 2021/22 campaign, Livramento moves to Tyneside with high hopes of being able to reach the massive potential that was evident during his first season with the Saints. Southampton, meanwhile, suffered relegation from the Premier League last year and have seen a host of their key players linked with moves away from St Mary’s this summer.

Players like Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia have all been tipped to leave the south coast during the summer window as the Saints attempt to rebuild under new boss Russell Martin. In a statement released following Livramento’s departure, the club revealed that the defender’s departure was sanctioned to help a ‘rebuilding project’ in the Championship.

It read: ‘Although disappointed to lose Livramento, the club chose to accept Newcastle’s latest bid as it both represented fair value for a player of his ability while the fee will also support the wider rebuilding project within the squad this summer.

‘The club wishes Tino every success for the future and looks forward to seeing what he achieves.’