Eddie Howe’s side face a tough start upon their return to league football with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool all to play in August. The Magpies will be hoping to hit the ground running when the season comes around and could use the rest of the transfer window to strengthen their squad for when Champions League football makes its return to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have added Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali to their ranks so far with Tino Livramento, who watched their 2-0 win over Fiorentina at St James’ Park on Saturday, set to be the next man through the door.

It has been a solid summer window so far for United but they will want to do more in the remaining few weeks. Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer was asked about his hopes for Newcastle this season and what his former club have left to do in the transfer market: “Yeah, I’m confident again.” Shearer said. “It’s going to be very difficult for Newcastle to go again and finish in the top four.

“I know they have signed a quality young midfielder in Tonali. I think they will have another very good season.

“In terms of doing what they did last season I think it will be very difficult for them unless in the last 10 days of the transfer window, if they go and get another two big hitters.”

When pressed on what the Magpies need to do between now and the summer transfer window deadline at 11pm on Friday, September 1, Shearer said: “They may need another centre-forward and a left-back, that would be something and if we are being greedy another centre-half - but in the rest of the positions I feel they are pretty strong.”