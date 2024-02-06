Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United supporters' complaint issued ahead of Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Newcastle supporters group Wor Flags put on a display hitting out at scheduling of the club's fixtures for live television broadcast. So far in 2024, The Magpies have played Liverpool, Fulham and Aston Villa away all with late evening kick-offs that have prevented fans travelling back on the same day via public transport.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle also have an upcoming match against Arsenal scheduled for a Saturday night (8pm kick-off, February 24). And the latest round of television fixtures has confirmed Newcastle will now travel to Chelsea on a Monday night (8pm kick-off, March 11) and broadcast on Sky Sports.

This again leaves supporters with no way to get back to the North East via public transport. Newcastle's home match against West Ham United on Saturday, March 30 has been brought forward to 12:30pm kick-off after being selected for live broadcast by TNT Sports.

The rearranged fixtures only reinforce the criticism issued by Newcastle supporters on Saturday afternoon. Although their complains seem to have been ignored on this occasion.

Along with the display, Wor Flags issued a strong statement: "Today's display in the Gallowgate is dedicated to highlighting the disgusting kick-off times that have been afforded to us by broadcasters in both the Premier League and The FA Cup since the turn of the year, making a mockery of the Green Football Weekend which is being celebrated by certain broadcasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Newcastle United fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans around, dedicated to following our team around the country. It is that dedication and passion that is completely taken for granted by TV companies and football's governing bodies. To date, we have only had one Saturday 3pm kick-off away from home this season.

"The cost of being a football fan is getting ever greater, with increased costs on trains, buses and fuel for cars making it an expensive venture, yet the incessant attitude of putting match-going fans last is putting huge strain on supporters.

"Whilst we still fill away ends, we have not forgotten about those fans priced out by the greed in the game, those who made English football so attractive to the world audience.

"Late announcements of games to suit broadcasters and those watching on TV has a huge impact on the fans they all claim are the lifeblood of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad