Newcastle United have been boosted by the return of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to the matchday squad for Monday’s match against West Ham United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier has been out for seven weeks with a hamstring issue while Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May due to various fitness problems. Both players will be on the bench with Eddie Howe set to make one change from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 last time out in the Premier League.

Dan Burn is suspended for the match as Lloyd Kelly comes into the side for his first Premier League start since the 3-1 defeat at Fulham in September. Kelly starts at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar with new England internationals Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento at left-back and right-back respectively - Nick Pope remains in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Burn, Lewis Miley also drops out of the matchday squad to make way for Trippier and Wilson.

Howe has kept Newcastle’s midfield and attack unchanged from Forest with Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock starting in the middle with a front three of Anthony Gordon and Joelinton either side of Alexander Isak leading the line.

Newcastle head into the game looking for a fourth straight win in all competitions for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The Magpies beat West Ham 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park last season which saw them come from 3-1 down inside the final 20 minutes to claim three points.

Newcastle United starting XI v West Ham: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Gordon, Joelinton, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Murphy, Almiron