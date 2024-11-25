Eddie Howe refutes Harvey Barnes claim amid Newcastle United v West Ham headache

Eddie Howe has warned his side against underestimating West Ham tonight, despite the visitors heading to St James’ Park in poor form.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have won just three league games so far this season with the Hammers boss reportedly under increasing pressure to keep his job at the London Stadium. The Magpies, meanwhile, have won three successive games and head into tonight’s game knowing a win would move them into 6th place and just two points behind second placed Manchester City.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of both sides, Howe has insisted that West Ham will be a tough test for his side this evening: “They're always difficult games against West Ham and they always have been for us historically.

“I think they're a team full of very good players, again going back to their recruitment in the summer, they recruited well, they've got a good squad, they've got some really dangerous players, especially in the front line. Obviously interesting watching Jarrod Bowen, recently scoring for England and is always a goal threat.

“They’ve got some attacking players that as I say, we respect and we have to do well to get our structures right to try and keep them quiet.”

Newcastle’s good form comes amid a slight tactical tweak from Howe, one that has seen Joelinton shift onto the wing with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon making up the rest of the front three. Whilst this has seen an upturn in results, it also means that Harvey Barnes has had to settle for a place on the bench.

Fans will of course have memories of last year’s encounter where a late Barnes brace from the bench earned all three points for the Magpies in a dramatic seven-goal thriller that saw them come from 3-1 down. Throughout his time on Tyneside, Barnes has impressed greatly from the bench and has earned a reputation, maybe unfairly, as a ‘super sub’.

Asked about the former Leicester City man, Howe was keen to praise his work during his time at St James’ Park: “I certainly don't see him as a super sub, although he has done really well from the bench for us and has contributed goals, assists.” Howe admitted.

“He was really the pivotal player in our comeback against West Ham last year and if he doesn't come on the pitch with the right attitude we don't win that game. Certainly he's more than that and he's capable of more than that, certainly I don't think Harvey would want that tag. He's an outstanding player, who's got a really good goalscoring record and got a goalscoring ability that he's always had in his career.

“So I'd love to find a way to work him into the team on a consistent basis, that will be down to Harvey if he continues to do well. He's certainly knocking on the door to play regularly.”

Newcastle will be without the services of Dan Burn and Emil Krafth tonight with Burn set to serve a one-game ban whilst Krafth has been ruled-out of the entire festive period after breaking his collarbone.