A long-standing Newcastle United target could be available in the new year.

Newcastle United will return to action this evening to round off the latest block of Premier League fixtures. With West Ham waiting, the Magpies are gearing up to continue their winning run, which has included back-to-back victories over Chelsea in the league and Carabao Cup, as well as three points against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

As Newcastle look to keep their streak ticking over, one eye remains on the rapidly approaching winter transfer window. With just weeks left before 2024 draws to a close, Eddie Howe and co are assessing their options to bolster their squad as they look to climb up the table.

With Chelsea now up in third place, Manchester City dropping eight points behind leaders Liverpool and Nottingham Forest knocking on the door of the top six, this season is becoming increasingly more unpredictable.

New names have been appearing on the radar but Newcastle are also sticking to some long-standing targets from the summer and prior. Marc Guehi was, and still is hot property at Crystal Palace, with a number of Premier League teams in pursuit of his signature. The Magpies were one of the leading clubs looking to strike a deal with the Eagles but their top flight rivals held firm.

Palace rejected a total of four bids from Newcastle, with the last offering up £65 million for Guehi’s transfer. As a key part of the team, they were adamant on keeping hold of the England international but it looks like he will be seeking an exit in 2025.

Guehi will have just 18 months left on his contract when January rolls around and Newcastle remain keen on trying to strike a deal. They are ‘preparing a new move’ in the new year and according to We Are Palace, the 24-year-old ‘holds reservations’ over extending his stay at Selhurst Park.

With the season not going exactly to plan for Palace so far, Guehi ‘feels he can secure himself a move’ to a Champions League side, and is therefore ‘unwilling’ to commit his future to the Eagles.

The report also claims that no discussions have taken place between the two parties over a potential new contract in recent weeks. Palace are ‘unprepared’ to ‘spend heavily’ on adding to their wage bill ahead of what is turning out to be a serious relegation concern.

The Eagles are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just eight points on the board from 12 fixtures.