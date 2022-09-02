Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United injury concern over Alexander Isak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s head coach was asked for an update on Isak ahead of the Palace game tomorrow. Asked if the 22-year-old would be fit to play, Howe said: "I certainly hope so.”

Isak has been “focused” and inquisitive” behind the scenes at the club following his move from Real Sociedad a week ago.

“I think the players have taken to him,” said Howe. “At the moment, he’s quite quiet ,and he’s going about his business in a very professional way. He’s very focused, asking questions, and is inquisitive about how we want to play and what’s required of him.

"He’s been excellent, and that showed in his performance against Liverpool. It was one of really strong tactical understanding in a very short time. And then he showed his ability – the second goal, although disallowed, especially I thought was incredible.”

The Isak deal capped a good summer in the transfer market for Newcastle.

“We think Alex is going to have a huge impact here, and we have to go with the demands of the market,” said Howe, who could have Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes back from injury for the Palace game.