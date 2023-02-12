Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United 'reshuffle'
Newcastle United are “missing” Bruno Guimaraes, according to Eddie Howe.
Guimaraes, serving a three-game ban, sat out last night’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Howe – who lost goalscorer Miguel Almiron to an injury along with Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock – spoke about the absence of Guimaraes after the Premier League game.
"He’s a top quality player, and you’re going to miss your best players,” said United’s head coach. “There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players, but that’s something you have to live with over a Premier League campaign.
"I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on. It is a point gained and there should be a lot of positivity."
Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League, and two points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.