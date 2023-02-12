Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a top quality player, and you’re going to miss your best players,” said United’s head coach. “There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players, but that’s something you have to live with over a Premier League campaign.

"I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on. It is a point gained and there should be a lot of positivity."

Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League, and two points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

