Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United 'reshuffle'

Newcastle United are “missing” Bruno Guimaraes, according to Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Guimaraes, serving a three-game ban, sat out last night’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Howe – who lost goalscorer Miguel Almiron to an injury along with Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock – spoke about the absence of Guimaraes after the Premier League game.

"He’s a top quality player, and you’re going to miss your best players,” said United’s head coach. “There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players, but that’s something you have to live with over a Premier League campaign.

"I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on. It is a point gained and there should be a lot of positivity."

Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League, and two points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
