Eddie Howe has already made a decision regarding Alexander Isak’s replacement for Newcastle United.

Isak is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League match against Manchester City at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off) with a broken toe. The Swedish striker has scored in each of his two appearances against City at St James’ Park but has missed training due to his ongoing foot problem.

“He's had scans, he's had lots of tests,” Howe explained. “The injury has been diagnosed fine, there's no issues there. It sounds worse than it is, but he's got a broken toe, but it's one that can be managed and played with providing he can tolerate the pain levels, and that will have no long-term risks.

“He had an injection to numb the toe last week and that was fine until the injection wore off. Let's see how he is [Friday].”

Isak scored 25 goals for Newcastle last season but, like many of his team-mates, has struggled for form this campaign with just one goal in his opening six matches.

“It's been difficult, of course,” Howe told The Gazette. “We've done video analysis with [Isak] and had several conversations. It's clear to me that we need to tweak a few things in his game.

“When I say his game, it's how we're using him and what we're doing with him but we haven't had the opportunity to do that this week.”

After moving Anthony Gordon into a central striker role following Isak’s withdrawal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Howe has hinted he would do the same again in the striker’s absence.

"With Anthony, we've always viewed him as our third striker in a sense,” Howe explained. “He'll play very differently to Callum and Alex because he's not your out-and-out line leader, but he's very, very clever at what he does when he plays in that role.

"I think he did well against Wolves in the second half, he's more of a drifter in terms of his position, so he won't necessarily be the focal point. But he's certainly got the pace to run in behind and the ability to link play, so he'll play it slightly looser but can still be very effective."

Newcastle United's Danish striker #18 William Osula (L) and Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Gordon being Newcastle’s third-choice striker raises question marks over summer signing Will Osula’s place in the side. The 21-year-old striker joined the club from Sheffield United in a deal worth £15million but has made just one substitute cameo so far.

Howe has suggested the young forward still has a lot to learn before he is officially recognised as a suitable back up to the currently injured Isak and Callum Wilson.

“We're delighted with his progress,” Howe said about Osula. “We feel we've got good cover.

“[Osula] is someone we really do like but there's a process after a big move for him. He's adapted well to that, he's very mature and comes in every day with a big smile on his face committed to his work.

“We've begun the process of developing his game and just moving out some areas we feel need developing and, of course, just getting him to understand what we do and how.”