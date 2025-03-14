Eddie Howe breaks silence on ‘incredible’ Dan Burn decision

Eddie Howe believes there is ‘no one more deserving’ of an England call-up than Dan Burn after the defender was picked by Thomas Tuchel in his first squad.

Burn has the chance to represent his country for the first time later this month when England face Albania and Latvia at Wembley. Tuchel, who will take charge of his first Three Lions games on March 21 and 24 respectively, has named Burn in his 26-man squad and Howe has revealed he is ‘delighted’ for the defender.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, Howe was first asked not about that match, but about Burn’s inclusion in the Three Lions squad: “Incredible moment for Dan, there’s no one more deserving in my opinion.” Howe responded.

“We started to work with Dan when we did in our relegation battle, such an inspiring guy. A very talented player and a great story, one of the great footballing stories really. A great comeback, someone who had to do it the real hard way coming through the leagues. He’s dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man and inspirational figure.”

Burn’s journey from being released by Newcastle United as a youngster, through the footballing pyramid including non-league spells at Blyth Spartans and Darlington, as Howe references is one of the feel-good footballing stories, and Howe believes it is all down to Burn’s commitment and hard work that he has concluded that journey with an international call-up.

Howe continued: “99% of it because he’s the model pro really. He’s so committed to what he does - he’s had to be.

“He’s been given great strengths, his size and his height, they are brilliant weapons to have on a football pitch, particularly as a centre-half, but then you’ve got to improve all the other areas of your game to see that as a big strength. He’s done that for me.

“His character is so stable and so level that he takes every challenge and every potential negative in his strike and comes back stronger. I’m so pleased for him on a personal level because he’s thoroughly deserved it.”

He added: “Separate from the cup final, this is a great moment for Dan.”

Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon have also been called-up by Tuchel for matches against Albania and Latvia. Livramento earned his first cap during Lee Carsley’s brief time as interim manager in the autumn of last year and has been a regular at club level this season - although he will likely spend the remainder of the campaign playing a slightly unnatural left-back role in the absence of Lewis Hall.

Gordon, meanwhile, is suspended for Newcastle United’s next two games - including Sunday’s final against Liverpool. He is eligible to play for England, however, and will be keen to use that time with the international team to not only impress Tuchel, but also keep his fitness levels high for his eventual return to club action next month. That is likely to come against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday 7 April.