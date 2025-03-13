Where Newcastle United fans can watch Carabao Cup final v Liverpool in London

Newcastle United will be backed by 31,939 supporters at Wembley against Liverpool on Sunday, with thousands of fans cheering them on in pubs, fan zones and at home around the country.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot’s Liverpool stand between Newcastle United and a first major domestic trophy in seven decades on Sunday. Having come so close two years ago, the Magpies will be keen to right those wrongs this weekend against a Liverpool side that may be wounded from their Champions League exit in midweek.

Eddie Howe’s side will start Sunday’s game as underdogs, with recent history between the sides stacked against them, but know that on their day, they can be a match for anyone. And with a crowd behind them in the West End of Wembley, they will be hoping to use that to their benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those with a ticket on Sunday, they have a duty to ensure they spur on their team and make it an uncomfortable afternoon for the Reds. Those not in attendance at Wembley, though, do have options in London to watch Sunday’s final:

Where can Newcastle United fans watch the Carabao Cup final in London?

Stonegate Group have partnered with Newcastle United Supporters Trust to create dedicated Newcastle fan zones across seven London venues. These venues will be decorated with Newcastle United scarves, flags and memorabilia and be available for supporters to watch Sunday’s final alongside other Magpies fans.

The seven venues are:

Sports Bar and Grill Marylebone

Sports Bar and Grill Old Street

Sports Bar and Grill Canary Wharf

The Coach House

The Three Lanterns

Bay & Bracket

The Long Acre

The Bridge Tap

Stephen Cooper, Head of Marketing at Social Pub & Kitchen, said: “We’re expecting packed houses across our pubs as we know how passionate Geordies are about their football so it will be a privilege for us to host the fanbase as they bid for cup glory.

“Teaming up with Newcastle United Supporters Trust further shows that we will be the place to watch and enjoy all things pre-match as Eddie Howe’s men take on the mighty Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From bottomless brunches to our limited-edition Shamrock Shandy and Guinness Burger, there's something for all to enjoy in our venues. We invite all football fans to join us for this huge occasion and take advantage of our special offers while getting ready for the huge match.”

Covent Garden Saturday night plans

Unlike in 2023 where Newcastle United fans met up around Trafalgar Square to party ahead of the final, they will instead meet up at Covent Garden this weekend. Plans for a St Patrick’s Day Parade mean Trafalgar Square will not be accessible, but Covent Garden will be where Magpies fans can congregate on Saturday.

On-street drinking will be allowed, although fans have been advised to stay vigilant and keep their belongings close to them amid a rise in pickpocketing across the capital. On the day of the final, Boxpark will be available to fans who have purchased a ticket for the fanzone there, and there is a fanzone on Wembley Way on a first come first served basis.