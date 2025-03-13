Eddie Howe will once again lead Newcastle United in a major cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

For the second time in three years, Newcastle United will play in a major cup final with the chase to end their long, long wait for a domestic trophy. Howe, who is into just his third full season as Magpies boss, will be the man who hopes to end that seven-decade wait at Wembley this weekend.

“We are there on merit.” Howe said when asked about the final following victory over Arsenal last month. “Our run has not been easy this year, so we've done the hard yards.

“Hopefully, we can learn from the last experience. We have come a long way since then. I would love to think we can go to Wembley and perform better."

Newcastle United have enjoyed a remarkable transformation under Howe since he was appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor in November 2021 as he has helped turn the Magpies from a relegation-threatened team, to one that competes in cup competitions and for European football every season. Immortality awaits Howe if Newcastle United do upset the odds and bring home this season’s Carabao Cup - but Simon Jordan believes that may be as good as it gets for the former Bournemouth man on Tyneside.

Simon Jordan doubles down on Eddie Howe theory

The former Crystal Palace man hasn’t been shy in revealing his belief that Howe is simply a ‘gatekeeper’ for a high-profile manager to come to St James’ Park and help deliver on PIF’s lofty ambitions for the club. Speaking on TalkSport this week, Jordan again doubled down on his theory that even if Howe and the Magpies are successful this Sunday, he may not be the man to lead Newcastle into a trophy-laden future.

“I’ve always said, and I don’t make any apologies for this, I said this to him when I spoke to him, is that I’ve always felt he is the gatekeeper,” Jordan said.

“You had such luminaries like [Alan] Pardew who took exception to that. He didn’t understand what I meant. Ultimately, it’s very unlikely that the lofty ambitions of the Saudis, who didn’t buy Newcastle so they can win the League Cup, they want to win the Premier League and Champions League.

“They will take the League Cup in the meantime because it will mean so much to the fans. My perception was that Eddie might be very valuable and deservingly rewarded for achieving something at Newcastle, which is getting a good side, a team that is really competitive in the Premier League and who people actually like to watch.

“But is he going to win something for Newcastle? Maybe he will win the League Cup on the weekend but I don’t see Newcastle, not because of Howe but because of the restrictions put upon their ability to spend.

“That might well mean that Eddie becomes a casualty in 18 months, knocking on the door of the FA’s building to take over from Thomas Tuchel.”