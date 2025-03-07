Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed the nature of Sven Botman’s latest injury blow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman has missed the last month with a knee injury and will now undergo surgery ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The 25-year-old missed the end of last season and first half of this season due to an ACL injury.

Although Botman’s latest injury is not thought to be linked to his ACL problem, it will see him sidelined until the final matches of the campaign.

Providing an update on Botman’s situation, Howe said: “Sven, we've been trying to get him back to full fitness. He was very close [against Brighton] but one of his last actions in training he just felt something.

“This week, he's felt the same discomfort so it looks like now he'll need an operation to fix the issue.

“This has come from a knock in one of his first games back, he didn't feel it was a big issue but he needs a small operation to clear out some fluid and he'll be okay again.”

Will Sven Botman play again this season?

Botman took to social media on Thursday to hit out at the suggestion he could be out for the remainder of the season. And Howe expects the defender to be back before the end of the campaign.

When asked if Botman will be back before the end of the season, Howe said: “We should [see him], it’s a minor operation but whenever you have an operation there’s a recovery period. We think eight weeks will be the time period for him.”

Four players ruled out for Newcastle United

As things stand, four Newcastle players will miss the upcoming matches against West Ham United, the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and the match against Brentford after the international break.

Anthony Gordon is suspended for all three games while Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles will miss them due to injury.

Hall will be out for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by Newcastle in a statement released on Tuesday.

Reacting to the injury blow, Howe said: “Yeah, really disappointed for Lewis. Devastated for him because he had so much to look forward to at this stage of the season with the cup final and possible international experience coming up. He was in great form as well so a big blow for him and for us.”

Hall also expressed his disappointment when speaking to the club about his injury earlier in the week.

"It's gutting, especially with the games coming up," Hall admitted. "There's so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it's devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team.

"I feel like my season's gone well and it's come at probably the worst time. I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best.

“If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

"And with the internationals coming up as well, it's disappointing that I'm not available to be selected for that - and that I can't play in the end-of-season games which ultimately will determine the competitions we play in [next season], whether we get in the Champions League.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do."