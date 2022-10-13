Eddie Howe calls-up three Newcastle United youngsters ahead of Manchester United trip

Newcastle will be hoping to make it three league wins in a row when they take on an in-form Man United side who have won five of their last six league outings.

Eddie Howe’s side sit sixth, one place and one point behind The Red Devils ahead of the meeting at Old Trafford.

And the Magpies boss has once again called upon Under-21s players to train with the first team in preparation for the match.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Jude Smith, 19, has spent time with the first-team on matchdays in several matches this season and even made the trip down to Fulham almost a fortnight ago.

He was once again spotted training alongside Nick Pope and Loris Karius while Karl Darlow recovers from his ankle injury.

20-year-old midfielder Joe White also trained along with England Under-17 international midfielder Lewis Miley.

It’s not the first time the midfield pair have trained with United’s first-team with head coach Eddie Howe keen to give youngsters the chance to impress.

And Newcastle Under-21s lead player development coach Elliott Dickman told The Gazette: “It's brilliant for us as a club and an academy that players are getting that opportunity to train on a regular basis with the first-team.