Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has been heavily tipped to leave the club on loan this month.

Heading into deadline day, Hayden is still yet to find a new club. The 28-year-old midfielder was recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege in January after 11 appearances for the Belgian Pro League outfit.

He has since been linked with moves to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City, but those are yet to materialise. Following Hayden's return from Standard Liege, Howe told The Gazette that: "Isaac will go back on loan, possibly somewhere else.

"I'm slightly unsure [if there is a deal lined up]."

But in the closing stages of the transfer window, The Magpies boss was unable to provide a clear update on Hayden's situation, stating: "I'm not sure what's happening with [Hayden]."

Isaac Hayden in action for Standard Liege.

It's an intriguing case as Hayden still has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract at Newcastle yet has seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements despite Howe currently operating with a threadbare squad due to injuries, particularly in the midfield area. The Magpies have just two senior midfielders fit and available in Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes.

17-year-old Lewis Miley has stepped up into the first team and impressed in recent months while Howe has also called 18-year-old Travis Hernes up to the bench. Midfielder Joe White has been thrust into the first-team squad following his return from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra in League Two.

Yet Hayden, who has 118 games worth of Premier League experience under his belt at Newcastle, has been disconnected from Howe's first-team plans since his return from loan. The Magpies are currently without midfielders Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali while Bruno Guimaraes is just one booking away from a two-match suspension.