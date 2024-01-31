Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are among a clutch of clubs interested in signing Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry. Cozier-Duberry is out of contract at the end of the season and the Magpies, along with Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Anderlecht have been touted as potential destinations for him should he decide to leave north London - according to the Evening Standard.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Arsenal’s Under-18’s side and has earned call-ups to Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad and earned a spot on the bench for their Champions League clash against Sevilla and Carabao Cup game against Brentford back in September. Although he is yet to feature for the senior side, he has a bright future in the game and was very impressive during Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United in the FA Youth Cup at St James’ Park last January.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager is in discussions over a new deal with Arsenal, but no agreement has been reached and thus, interest from elsewhere will only increase as negotiations drag on. A haul of seven goals in just 13 games this season is also a solid return for the winger.

Newcastle’s interest comes after they announced a deal to sign Manchester City starlet Alfie Harrison for an undisclosed fee. Harrison will join the academy set up on Tyneside with a view to breaking into Eddie Howe’s first-team.