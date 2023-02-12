News you can trust since 1849
The Newcastle United view on Alexander Isak's return to starting XI – and Callum Wilson's hopes of facing Liverpool

Alexander Isak made his first Premier League start in almost five months at the Vitality Stadium – but it wasn’t a memorable return to the starting XI.

By Miles Starforth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 1:11pm

Isak – who was recalled to the starting XI after Callum Wilson picked up an injury – led the line in yesterday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The striker, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer, had a frustrating evening. The 23-year-old found opportunities hard to come by up front, and he lost Marcos Senesi for Bournemouth’s goal.

However, Eddie Howe believes that Isak will be better for his first 90 minutes in the Premier League since the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James’s Park on September 17.

“He’s been waiting for it, and it was 90 minutes as well, so that will have really done him good,” said United’s head coach. “I thought there were flashes from Alex. I thought he gave them problems with his pace and athleticism. I was pleased with his contribution.”

Injury concerns

Howe – who lost Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock to injuries during the game – ruled Wilson out of the Bournemouth match due to what he described as a "very minor hamstring complaint”.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak reacts to the final whistle yesterday.

The 30-year-old is now being assessed ahead of Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

Asked if Wilson could be fit for the fixture, Howe said: “Possibly, he could be. It’s not a big injury, certainly a very minor one. Certainly, he could be in contention.”

The Liverpool game is followed by the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on February 26.

