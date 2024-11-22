Sam Fender announces St James’ Park concert as Newcastle United set for PSR boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sam Fender has announced two concerts at St James’ Park next summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fender teased the announcement on Thursday, before confirming that he will play on Thursday 12 June and Saturday 14 June 2025. The two dates will be part of his upcoming People Watching tour with an album to come in February.

Fender has previously played two concerts at St James’ Park, doing so during the summer of 2023 to sell-out crowds at St James’ Park. Speaking about the announcement, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “It's fantastic to be welcoming Sam Fender back to St. James' Park in 2025 for what promises to be another amazing spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have fond memories of those incredible performances by Sam and his band back in June 2023 and we know tickets will be in high demand again. I'd like to thank our internal teams and city partners for collaborating so brilliantly to secure these shows, and also promoters Kilimanjaro Live who will be promoting their 6th and 7th shows at St. James' Park having worked on previous performances by Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender.

“As well as bringing Sam home, where he is so loved, the shows will help us to continue growing as a club and will have a significant economic benefit to the city and wider region.”

These two concerts will also boost Newcastle United’s revenues at a time where they need to maximise every penny against the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. St James’ park has also held Ed Sheeran and Kings of Leon concerts and will be something that is at the forefront of their thinking over a potential new stadium.