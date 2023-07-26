It's a big morning of news for Newcastle United fans between the Amazon Prime documentary release date and the construction of a fan zone outside St James' Park .

Even with all the excitement, supporters are still following the latest transfer updates as Eddie Howe's hunt for a full-back and a centre-back continues.

Here's your Wednesday morning transfer rumour round-up.

Mikel Arteta deals blow to Newcastle United target

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has seemingly put an end to transfer rumours linking Newcastle United to defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

Eddie Howe is known to be in the market for a full-back this window, with rumours of interest in Southampton's Tino Livramento also rife, but a move for Tierney appeared to be one of the Magpies' first targets.

The Scotsman struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium last season as Artetea's Arsenal overhaul went from strength to strength, leading to reports the star would want to leave for more game time.

Kieran Tierney has featured in the Arsenal re-season fixtures (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking from the club's pre-season tour in the USA, Arteta shared his love for Tierney and stated that the player was very much in his plans. The Spaniard said : "He is obviously in our plans. He came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first, and this is what we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual. That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

Eddie Howe confirms transfer in 'next 24 hours'

Eddie Howe has confirmed that defender Jamal Lewis will imminently move to Watford after struggling for game time at St James' Park.

Newcastle United splashed £15 million on the 25-year-old in 2020 under Steve Bruce but Lewis has failed to make an impact after Howe took over in 2021.

Speaking from the United States, the Magpies boss confirmed that the full-back was on the verge of completing a move away from the North East - however, only on a loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad