Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to a host of top teams across Europe after enjoying a brilliant season for Napoli last term. A haul of 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for the Italian outfit was a stunning return for the Georgian international.

Newcastle United are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Kvaratskhelia this summer but with the Georgia international expected to cost north of £80m and their signing of Harvey Barnes, a move is highly unlikely during this window. Jose Enrique, however, believes that his former side should go ‘all out’ to sign Kvaratskhelia this summer if given an opportunity to do so.

Enrique told Grosvenor Sport: “I think if Newcastle are able to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for £82 million then they should go all out for him. He is a world-class player and he is a game-changer. He is the kind of player that you enjoy watching as a fan.

“With his skills and in one-on-one situations he reminds me a little bit of Allan Saint-Maximin because he has that kind of talent, but his work rate and defensive effort is also fantastic and he doesn’t stop running. Saint-Maximin has always been a bit lacking in numbers of goals and assists and Kvaratskhelia does have those numbers as a winger, so I think if Newcastle are able to sign him then they shouldn’t go for anyone else in that position.