Darlow featured in Newcastle’s first two games in pre-season this summer and has travelled to the USA with the squad for their Premier League Summer Series campaign. However, the 32-year-old has been heavily-linked with a move away from the club with Leeds United and Bournemouth among the clubs interested in signing him this summer.

A stay in the Premier League and a switch to Bournemouth appeared to be on the cards for Darlow, however, news that the Cherries have agreed a deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Ionut Radu has put Darlow’s potential move to the Vitality Stadium in doubt. Fabrizio Romano reports that Radu, who made 17 appearances on-loan at Auxerre last season, is close to becoming a Bournemouth player. He tweeted: ‘Bournemouth have completed the agreement to sign Andrei Radu as new goalkeeper from Inter, here we go. Romanian GK joins on loan with option to buy clause not mandatory. Radu will undergo medical tests as new Bournemouth player on Wednesday.’

This is good news for Leeds United who, under new boss Daniel Farke, have also been linked with a move for Darlow. Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and could now add Darlow to their ranks ahead of their upcoming Championship campaign.