Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon combined to rescue a point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Barnes came off the bench to brilliantly set up Gordon for a 76th minute equaliser at the Vitality Stadium to cancel out Marcus Tavernier’s opening goal. Given Barnes and Gordon usually compete for the same left-wing position, it was a rare occasion in which both players were on the pitch for Newcastle.

There have been many calls for Newcastle to strengthen out on the right wing with Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron currently Eddie Howe’s options down that side. But on Sunday, Barnes was introduced on the left wing as Gordon switched out to the right with Murphy being withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first time Howe named a front three of Barnes on the left, Gordon on the right and Alexander Isak through the middle was the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in April. It was arguably one of Newcastle’s best attacking performances of the season and Spurs just so happen to be next up in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

After the 4-0 win against Spurs, Howe named the same front three in the following match at Crystal Palace. It has not been seen in a Newcastle starting line-up since the 2-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Anthony Gordon (left) and Newcastle United teammate Alexander Isak | Getty Images

But playing Gordon on the right and Barnes on the left is a potential solution to strengthening Newcastle on the right wing without having to make a new signing. But Howe played down the suggestion somewhat.

“I think the balance has to be right,” Howe said about naming Gordon, Barnes and Isak as his front three. “Of course, you want the players that enter the pitch to be comfortable to give their best performances, and it’s my job to give them that environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, we’ll assess everything and try and make the right decisions for the team but there’s no doubting either player’s qualities. You could see Harvey’s impact [at Bournemouth], his crossing ability and directness - we needed it at that time in the game.”

Before Newcastle host Spurs in the Premier League, they will travel to face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.