Newcastle United survived a late scare to claim a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the first half before Anthony Gordon levelled the score heading into the closing stages. The Cherries thought they’d won the game as Dango Ouattara put the ball into the net following a corner only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out in stoppage time.

Here are five talking points from the game...

Full Newcastle debut as two changes made

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that started the season against Southampton last weekend. One change was forced with Emil Krafth coming into the side at centre-back in place of the suspended Fabian Schar.

Lloyd Kelly also started at left-back with Lewis Hall dropping to the bench. It was Kelly’s full debut for The Magpies against his former club and he was on for a tough afternoon up against Antoine Semenyo before he was withdrawn for Hall on the 69-minute mark.

Reflecting on Kelly’s debut, Howe said: “It was good for Lloyd to play, I was really pleased to give him his debut. In part, that was why we played Lloyd, he gave us extra height and speed against Bournemouth’s quick players but I was pleased with Lewis Hall’s contribution when he came on so I think that shows we have two top-quality players in that position and then you add Matt Targett as well. It’s that strength in depth this year for sure.”

Newcastle’s strange goalkeeper situation drags on with fresh injury blow confirmed

On the bench, there was an intriguing call-up for goalkeeper John Ruddy to be part of the Newcastle matchday squad for the first time ahead of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Dubravka missed the trip due to a concussion injury picked up in training and the club followed the necessary protocol while no reason was given for Vlachodimos’ absence with the Greek shot-stopper seemingly further down the pecking order than expected.

It’s all very strange with Newcastle juggling five senior goalkeepers heading into the final days of the transfer window.

A tough afternoon for Joelinton

The week building up to the match saw Newcastle legend Alan Shearer describe Joelinton as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Eddie Howe agreed. As impressive as the Brazilian’s opening-day display against Southampton was, his performance at the Vitality Stadium was anything but.

The 27-year-old conceded possession in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opener and was generally sluggish on the ball throughout the afternoon. His physical qualities are up there with the very best but technically he can be exposed from time to time, and this was one of those matches.

After a fortunate escape in stoppage time with Bournemouth having a goal ruled out, there was a moment of madness from Joelinton as he swung his arm around goalkeeper Neto but was only shown a yellow card for the offence. Given Newcastle have already had one player sent off this season, Howe admitted he would reprimand Joelinton about his on-field conduct.

Eddie Howe’s £50m game-changing call for Newcastle United

With Newcastle trailing and struggling to find a way back into the match, Howe turned to his bench and made a double change with Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier coming onto the pitch in place of Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento.

The noise surrounding Trippier has seen some supporters seemingly downplay the right-back’s importance to Newcastle. But the 33-year-old’s half-hour cameo at the Vitality Stadium will have certainly gone some way to silencing the doubters and proving he is still the club’s best full-back.

“You could see his experience and technical quality which I know I talk about a lot but there are very few full backs with his ball-playing and crossing delivery,” Howe said.

“He really helped us today, calmed things down and used his experience and brought a renewed threat with Anthony down our right side. I love Kieran as a footballer, I always have. I’ve managed him twice, which I’ve been very lucky to do and I’m desperate to keep him.”

Meanwhile, Barnes came onto the pitch with a point to prove having been snubbed for Gordon in the opening two matches.

Barnes has arguably been unlucky not to have started a game so far this season having played significantly more minutes than Gordon in pre-season. Yet Livramento has been preferred to Trippier due to the England international’s lack of minutes since returning from Euro 2024.

Barnes reacted to any frustration at being left out of the starting line-up in brilliantly with a game-changing display from the bench. He brought energy and intent down the left that was lacking until Gordon switched out to the right side and the two combined for United’s equaliser.

More VAR controversy

Newcastle pushed for a winner in the closing stages but were denied by several excellent saves by Neto. The whole of the Vitality Stadium then thought Bournemouth had won the match in stoppage time through Ouattara only for the goal to be ruled out.

The ball came off the upper part of the Bournemouth player’s arm, around the sleeve, and was deemed a ‘factual handball’ following a VAR check despite referee David Coote giving the goal in real time. There were no protests from the Newcastle players and it appeared a legitimate goal had been scored by The Cherries.

Despite the Premier League stating more power would be given to the referee’s on-field decisions this season, Ouattara’s handball was deemed a clear and obvious error that saw VAR intervene and rule the goal out without prompting Coote to consult a screen to assess his decision.

The decision to rule the goal out has been a divisive one. While it’s technically handball, any club would feel aggrieved to have been denied victory in such a manner.

Newcastle got away with one.